Persistent Decatur burglar jailed on new allegations of burglary, police report

DECATUR — Zollie L. Thomas is back in the Macon County Jail facing burglary charges, again.

The 63-year-old Decatur man, regarded by police as a career criminal, has a list of burglary and other possession of stolen goods convictions stretching back to 1986 spread between Macon and Cook counties.

After arresting him on a new preliminary charge of burglary Dec. 17, Decatur police Officer Philip Ganley noted eight previous convictions for burglary on Thomas’s record along with additional convictions for possession of stolen goods and theft. Among his previous sentences was a 10 year prison term imposed in Macon County in 2015 after pleading guilty to burglary.

Now on parole since January 17, Thomas had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court in April to enter not guilty to pleas to charges of burglary, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle involving a truck and tools valued at more than $29,000.