Persistent Decatur burglar jailed on new allegations of burglary, police report

DECATUR — Zollie L. Thomas is back in the Macon County Jail facing burglary charges, again.
The 63-year-old Decatur man, regarded by police as a career criminal, has a list of burglary and other possession of stolen goods convictions stretching back to 1986 spread between Macon and Cook counties.
After arresting him on a new preliminary charge of burglary Dec. 17, Decatur police Officer Philip Ganley noted eight previous convictions for burglary on Thomas’s record along with additional convictions for possession of stolen goods and theft. Among his previous sentences was a 10 year prison term imposed in Macon County in 2015 after pleading guilty to burglary.
Now on parole since January 17, Thomas had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court in April to enter not guilty to pleas to charges of burglary, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle involving a truck and tools valued at more than $29,000.
Released on bond in October, he has since entered not guilty pleas to charges of burglary and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and has yet to enter a plea on a preliminary charge of burglary filed in November. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Ganley, writing in a sworn statement, said Thomas’s Dec. 17 arrest came after a fellow officer recognized the suspect’s face on a surveillance video from the scene of another Decatur burglary Nov. 5. A locked storage building belonging to Grohne Concrete at 2594 N. Water St. was broken into and a man matching Thomas was seen driving off with a loaded pickup truck where the ignition keys had been left inside.
Ganley wrote the value of the items inside the truck was $5,700, while the truck was worth another $4,500.
A check of jail records shows that Thomas is now being held on bail set at $50,000, which means he must post $5,000 to be released.
