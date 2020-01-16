You are the owner of this article.
Persistent thief gets caught, again, stealing from Forsyth Menards, police say
FORSYTH — Police said a persistent thief, previously banned from the Forsyth Menards store, tried to walk out of the business with a $500 paint sprayer he hadn’t paid for.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 46-year-old man had been spotted by a store loss prevention officer on the evening of Nov. 10 . The officer set off after the man who was busy wheeling the sprayer through the main doors in a shopping cart.

“When the loss prevention officer attempted to stop (the man) he fled on foot eastbound on Cox Street,” the affidavit added. “The male was identified by pictures taken from CCTV footage and through a photo line-up in which the loss prevention officer identified (the man).”

Police found and arrested the man Tuesday morning and he was booked on preliminary charges of retail theft and criminal trespass. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The affidavit said the man has a rap sheet listing seven previous larceny charges and had been given a criminal trespass warning banning him from the Menards store two months before the alleged theft.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Thursday with bail set at $49,700, which means he most post $4,970 to be releases.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

