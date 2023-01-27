 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PETA offers $5K reward for information on dead dog found in Macon Co.

Abandoned dog

This brindle dog was found locked in a cage on Sawyer Road south of Illiniwick Road on Tuesday. Authorities are searching for information on the dog's owner and PETA is offering a reward for such information. 

DECATUR — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the person who starved and abandoned a dog in a cage in rural Decatur.

The dead, emaciated dog was found on Sawyer Road near Illiniwick Road on Tuesday. Macon County Animal Care and Control is investigating but has not yet identified the dog's owner.

A cause of death has not been determined. The dog had a brindle coat and a pink collar decorated with cartoon bones. The cage was covered with two blue blankets, one of which was partially pulled into the cage, suggesting the dog might still have been alive when abandoned.

“This dog evidently wasted away and was dumped on the side of the road like garbage, either dead or dying, and no doubt terrified and miserable, desperate for warmth and comfort,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “If there are other animals in the culprit’s custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward right away.”

This is the second such case of animal cruelty in recent weeks. 

Dogs rescued from the extreme cold in Decatur recovering

On Dec. 23, officers took five dogs into custody from an address in the 4300 block of North Taylor Road, after citizen complaints that the dogs were suffering from the extreme cold.

One dog could not be saved and was euthanized at the University of Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Urbana. The other four are in the protective custody of Macon County Animal Control and Care Center while the case works its way through the court system. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

