PETA offers $5K reward for information on dead dog found in Macon Co.

DECATUR — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the person who starved and abandoned a dog in a cage in rural Decatur.

A cause of death has not been determined. The dog had a brindle coat and a pink collar decorated with cartoon bones. The cage was covered with two blue blankets, one of which was partially pulled into the cage, suggesting the dog might still have been alive when abandoned.

“This dog evidently wasted away and was dumped on the side of the road like garbage, either dead or dying, and no doubt terrified and miserable, desperate for warmth and comfort,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “If there are other animals in the culprit’s custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward right away.”

This is the second such case of animal cruelty in recent weeks.

One dog could not be saved and was euthanized at the University of Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Urbana. The other four are in the protective custody of Macon County Animal Control and Care Center while the case works its way through the court system.