URBANA — A Piatt County farmer accused of concealing grain sales in a scheme to defraud his lenders has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, officials said.
According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, James R. R. Williams, 63, of rural Cisco, pleaded guilty to four counts of bank fraud on May 2.
The release states Williams admitted that he received a loan of around $4.6 million from First Security Bank and Gifford State Bank for his farming operation, RJW Williams Farms, Inc. in 2016.
All of Williams' assets, including grain, were listed as collateral to secure the loan.
The release said William acknowledged under oath that he began concealing his grain sales from his bank lenders in Oct. 2016. He did so by instructing employees of Archer Daniels Midland Co. grain elevators in Niantic and Weldon to issue four checks to a different individual. Those checks were deposited into a join account held by Williams and that individual.
Williams then used the money for his own benefit, the government argued.
The government also alleged that Williams had ADM issue around 22 checks totaling $540,505.35 in his son's name for grain that was actually sold by Williams and was collateral for his outstanding loan from the dates of Oct. 20, 2014, to Feb. 1, 2017.
Williams faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and five years of supervised release for each of the four counts of bank fraud.
Williams was released on bond pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 7 at the U.S. Courthouse in Springfield.
The case was investigated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's Office of Inspector General. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller is representing the government in the prosecution.
