Pickup truck skids on ice-covered I-57 bridge causing accident, police say

SIGEL — A pickup truck driver who skidded out of control on an ice-covered Interstate 57 bridge crashed into the guardrail and was then struck by another vehicle Friday evening, according to police reports.

Sgt. Steve Korzenewski with the State Police said the accident happened at 5:33 p.m. near the Sigel exit and the pickup truck, driven by a 76-year-old man from Michigan, had been southbound. He was listed as being unhurt as was the driver of the second vehicle involved, a 53-year-old man from Beecher City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Korzenewski said a 74-year-old female passenger in the pickup, also from Michigan, was listed as being hurt and she was taken for treatment to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.