Plea deal accepted for Decatur handyman accused of drunkenly breaking in, threatening potential client
Aaron Greer

Greer

DECATUR — The Decatur handyman who prosecutors say showed up drunk, broke into a potential client’s home, fell asleep on her couch and then threatened to kill her after she hit him with a golf club appeared in court Wednesday pleading guilty to a charge of criminal trespass.

Aaron K. Greer, 47, took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders. Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss two other criminal trespass charges and an additional charge of harassment.

Sanders and Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe told the judge that part of the impetus for the plea deal was an uncooperative witness. Tighe said the woman whose home Greer violated could not be contacted. “I tried to serve her for today’s hearing, but was unable to,” he added.

Griffith sentenced Greer to 90 days in jail, with credit for 90 days already spent in custody since he was arrested Nov. 5 when the incident happened.

The defendant had also faced a charge that he had violated a 24-month term of probation imposed in October after he pleaded guilty to a previous criminal trespass. The plea deal allowed that to be dealt with by modifying his existing probation terms so that he must avoid any contact with the female homeowner in the latest trespass case.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Greer went to the woman’s house by appointment to talk over “fixing things around the house.” But Officer Christopher Skalon said Greer showed up “extremely intoxicated and belligerent” and refused to leave when the woman tried to throw him out.

Police were called but he was gone before they arrived. At 4:40 p.m., a short time later, she found he had come back and was sitting on her back porch drinking beer. She ordered him to leave again, before leaving herself, but when she returned at 6 p.m. she found him inside the house, asleep on her couch.

The woman prodded him awake with a golf club and, when he frightened her by jolting awake, she hit him with the club before herding him out of her home. He initially left but then kicked the back door open shouting death threats. Skalon said the woman later received threatening text messages, including “UR Dead.” 

Imposing the sentence, Griffith asked Greer: “Why are you doing this, Mr. Greer? ... Getting drunk and showing up at people’s houses you don’t even know?”

Greer said alcohol was involved but he also said he had acted strangely after getting concussed in an earlier arrest.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

