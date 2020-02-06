Plea deal accepted for Decatur handyman accused of drunkenly breaking in, threatening potential client

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Greer went to the woman’s house by appointment to talk over “fixing things around the house.” But Officer Christopher Skalon said Greer showed up “extremely intoxicated and belligerent” and refused to leave when the woman tried to throw him out.

Police were called but he was gone before they arrived. At 4:40 p.m., a short time later, she found he had come back and was sitting on her back porch drinking beer. She ordered him to leave again, before leaving herself, but when she returned at 6 p.m. she found him inside the house, asleep on her couch.

The woman prodded him awake with a golf club and, when he frightened her by jolting awake, she hit him with the club before herding him out of her home. He initially left but then kicked the back door open shouting death threats. Skalon said the woman later received threatening text messages, including “UR Dead.”

Imposing the sentence, Griffith asked Greer: “Why are you doing this, Mr. Greer? ... Getting drunk and showing up at people’s houses you don’t even know?”

Greer said alcohol was involved but he also said he had acted strangely after getting concussed in an earlier arrest.

