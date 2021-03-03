Plea deal reached in 2017 Decatur murder

Hitchens testified Murphy suffered fatal wounds to the chest and abdomen. No motive for the killing was mentioned during testimony and none was offered during Wednesday’s plea hearing.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tom Wheeler said after Wednesday’s hearing that the lack of physical evidence linking Banks to the scene and the fact the case hinged on limited witness testimony was taken into consideration when negotiating the plea.

The 20-year sentence was the maximum for a charge of second-degree murder. Banks will receive credit for time served since his arrest on July 28, 2018 in Mississippi. Banks also is eligible for additional day for day credit.

Wheeler said Murphy’s family had been consulted by the previous prosecuting attorney about the possible outcomes. He said there were unsuccessful attempts Tuesday to reach family members about the agreement and the scheduling of a hearing on Wednesday.

“We wanted to get it while he was willing to do a plea,” Wheeler said about the quick turnaround.

Tiffany Murphy, the victim’s sister, said her family “was very disturbed and upset” that they weren’t informed of the plea offer soon enough to allow them to attend the hearing Wednesday.