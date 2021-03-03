 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plea deal reached in 2017 Decatur murder
0 comments
breaking top story

Plea deal reached in 2017 Decatur murder

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Michigan man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison as part of a plea agreement in connection with a fatal shooting on Christmas Day 2017.

Floyd D. Banks, 40, of Muskegon, pleaded guilty to a new charge of second degree murder, which alleged he was “acting under an unreasonable self-defense justification” when he fatally shot 39-year-old Marvin Murphy of Decatur.

Banks was originally charged in Macon County Circuit Court with four counts of first-degree murder. Those charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to evidence presented at his preliminary hearing in September 2018, Murphy and his brother had been staying at a house in the 1600 block of North 32nd Street when the murder happened.

Decatur police detective Barry Hitchens testified during the preliminary hearing that there had been a knock at the door Christmas night, and the brother opened it to be confronted by Banks, armed with a gun, who came in past him and kept firing as he pursued a fleeing Murphy.

Hitchens testified Murphy suffered fatal wounds to the chest and abdomen. No motive for the killing was mentioned during testimony and none was offered during Wednesday’s plea hearing.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tom Wheeler said after Wednesday’s hearing that the lack of physical evidence linking Banks to the scene and the fact the case hinged on limited witness testimony was taken into consideration when negotiating the plea. 

The 20-year sentence was the maximum for a charge of second-degree murder. Banks will receive credit for time served since his arrest on July 28, 2018 in Mississippi. Banks also is eligible for additional day for day credit.

Wheeler said Murphy’s family had been consulted by the previous prosecuting attorney about the possible outcomes. He said there were unsuccessful attempts Tuesday to reach family members about the agreement and the scheduling of a hearing on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to get it while he was willing to do a plea,” Wheeler said about the quick turnaround.

Tiffany Murphy, the victim’s sister, said her family “was very disturbed and upset” that they weren’t informed of the plea offer soon enough to allow them to attend the hearing Wednesday.

Since she and much of Murphy’s family lives in Chicago, the call that came this morning was too late for them to have been able to make it in time.

She said her brother had a lot of family and friends who “definitely would have wanted to be there to represent Marvin … and show our love and support. You know, that’s my brother,” she said. “I love my brother; everybody that knew him loved my brother.”

While aware that a plea agreement was possible, Murphy said she was very unhappy that it included the possibility of the sentence being cut in half by day for day credit. The family was told early on that any sentence would be served at 100%.

Tiffany Murphy said it is “not fair that’s all the time he gets” for taking her brother’s life.

“I have no sympathy for him whatsoever. At this point, I can’t forgive him; I can’t do that right now,” she said, adding that her family is still devastated by the loss.

Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this report

 32 unsolved crime in Illinois

Banks Floyd

Banks
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News