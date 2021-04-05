Plea deal rejected in Decatur homicide case where the victim shot back

DECATUR — DeeAndre J. Woodland, captured on a surveillance video shooting a Decatur man to death in what police said appeared to be self-defense, looks set to face trial after rejecting a negotiated plea deal.
Woodland, 40, had been scheduled for what looked set to be a sentencing hearing March 30 on charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A new charge, aggravated discharge of a firearm, was also added by prosecutors when Woodland appeared in Macon County Circuit Court.
But court records, which don’t reveal the deal on offer to Woodland, state he was not prepared to accept it. Judge Thomas Griffith then had a note added to the court docket which said “The court will not accept any negotiated pleas after this time.”
Woodland’s defense attorney, D. Peter Wise promptly made a motion to withdraw from the case and Griffith gave him leave to file such a motion, which he set for a separate hearing on April 20.
Woodland is accused of shooting Dontrez Williams, 20, to death in an exchange of gunfire Sept. 7, 2019, in the 1200 block of North Edward Street.
Given evidence at the inquest into Williams’s killing, Decatur police Detective Jason Kuchelmeister had said Woodland had arrived at the scene of an illegal gambling party when he was confronted by the victim.
Kuchelmeiser had said surveillance video captured the incident and showed Williams, who had alcohol and a high level of methamphetamine in his blood, pulling a gun as Woodland took off running.
“Mr. Williams begins firing at this other individual (Woodland) who then produced his own handgun and returns fire, subsequently striking Mr. Williams who fell to the ground,” Kuchelmeister had told the inquest. He said Woodland had been hit too, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.
Macon County State’s Attorney, Scott Rueter told the Herald-Review he did not want to comment on the nature of the sentence in the plea deal Woodland rejected. He said prosecutors understood the circumstances of the case.
“It looks to be possibly self-defense, but he (Woodland) is also a felon and isn’t supposed to have a gun in the first place,” Rueter added.
Woodland is free on bail of $200,000 having posted a bond of $20,000.
