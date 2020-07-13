Plea deal rejected in Ta’Naja Barnes murder trial

Before jury selection got underway, Griffith gave Myers a final chance to say whether he might be willing to consider some type of sentence deal in return for a guilty plea.

Myers told the judge he “might negotiate” if the charge was knocked down from murder but he was not interested in any deal like Davis had taken that carried a 20-year sentence.

The case is being prosecuted by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott and First Assistant State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke. They told the judge the prosecution would definitely be seeking a “first degree murder conviction.”

The trial is expected to last most of the week and the jury will hear harrowing evidence of Ta’Naja’s brief life and horrific death. The circumstances of her tragedy created headlines across the state and led to hearings at the State Legislature in Springfield.