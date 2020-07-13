Plea deal rejected in Ta’Naja Barnes murder trial

DECATUR — The murder trial of Anthony Myers — who denies charges of slowly killing a 2-year-old Decatur girl through starvation and neglect — got underway with jury selection in Macon County Circuit Court Monday.
The body of Ta’Naja Barnes was found Feb. 11, 2019, wrapped in a urine-soaked blanket in an unheated room of a home police described as full of filth and rodent droppings.
Ta’Naja’s mother, Twanka L. Davis, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September after pleading guilty to murdering her daughter through chronic neglect.
Myers, 26, was the live-in boyfriend of Davis and is the father of a son by Davis. Myers, quoted in Decatur police statements as claiming he treated Ta’Naja like she was his own daughter, is pleading not guilty to first degree murder and a second count of causing the life or health of a child to be endangered to the point where the mistreatment resulted in death.
If convicted, and the jury finds Myers caused the child’s death because of his “exceptional brutal or heinous behavior," he could face up to life in prison at the discretion of Judge Thomas Griffith.
Before jury selection got underway, Griffith gave Myers a final chance to say whether he might be willing to consider some type of sentence deal in return for a guilty plea.
Myers told the judge he “might negotiate” if the charge was knocked down from murder but he was not interested in any deal like Davis had taken that carried a 20-year sentence.
The case is being prosecuted by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott and First Assistant State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke. They told the judge the prosecution would definitely be seeking a “first degree murder conviction.”
The trial is expected to last most of the week and the jury will hear harrowing evidence of Ta’Naja’s brief life and horrific death. The circumstances of her tragedy created headlines across the state and led to hearings at the State Legislature in Springfield.
The state’s Department of Children and Family Services and their local agents in the case, Webster-Cantrell Hall, were criticized for failing to safeguard the child. Ta’Naja had been taken from her mother and placed in foster care in 2017 after allegations of abuse and neglect, but returned to her mother in August 2018.
Defense attorney Scott Rueter is handling Myers defense and in May Myers had written a letter to the judge complaining that Rueter, running for the Macon County state’s attorney job in November, was neglecting his case.
Griffith raised the issue in court with Myers who said he was now happy with the amount of attention Rueter was devoting to his defense. “And you are satisfied with Mr. Rueter’s services at this time?” asked the judge.
“Yes, sir,” replied Myers.
“And you want to withdraw the allegations contained in that letter at this time, is that right?” asked the judge.
“Yes, sir,” Myers said again.
The case continues.
