Police: 16-year-old Decatur gunshot victim won't cooperate with investigation
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a 16-year-old Decatur male who was shot in the neck Saturday night doesn’t want to help authorities find the person who wounded him.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street. “No, the victim is not being cooperative with us at all,” Copeland added.

The detective said he understood the neck wound was not life-threatening.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

