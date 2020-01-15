You are the owner of this article.
Police: 19-year-old Decatur man facing gun, trespassing charges
Police: 19-year-old Decatur man facing gun, trespassing charges

DECATUR — Police say they recovered a gun and arrested a 19-year-old man who they say attempted to get into a vehicle parked at a residence Tuesday night on Decatur’s southwest side.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a woman reported hearing her car door open and seeing a man standing between the open door and the driver’s seat before fleeing. The incident occurred around 11:46 p.m. in the 700 block of South Wise Street.

Copeland said a nearby officer observed a man along South Oakland Avenue matching the description of the person the woman saw in her driveway. Copeland said the suspect ran from the officer and refused to stop, prompting him to deploy his taser to end the pursuit. 

Copeland said police found a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the front pocket of his pants. The gun was unloaded and had not been reported as stolen. The subject had prior warrants and felony gun convictions.

The 19-year-old Decatur man was arrested and is facing preliminary felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is also facing preliminary misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting/obstructing an officer. All charges are subject to review by the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, and bond had not been set as of Wednesday morning.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

