Police: 18-year-old man arrested after stealing vehicle on Decatur's west side, fleeing officers

DECATUR — An 18-year-old man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle on Decatur's west side, broke into a vehicle on the city's northwest side Tuesday and fled from officers.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said a 52-year-old man told officers his blue Ford Expedition was stolen late Monday night or Tuesday morning from an address in the 500 block of South Boyd Street. A burglary to a motor vehicle was also reported in the area.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Copeland said, a caller who lived in the 2800 block of Cardinal Drive told police he saw three subjects break into his vehicle. They were traveling in a dark blue SUV.

Copeland said the victim described a vehicle that also matched the description of the Ford Expedition reported stolen Tuesday. Officers arrived to the area, spotted and pursued the vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver disobeyed a stop sign and sped away.

Copeland said the driver was eventually pulled over and arrested for aggravated fleeing/eluding, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving without a valid license, disregarding a stop sign and speeding. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's office.