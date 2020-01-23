You are the owner of this article.
Police: 18-year-old man arrested after stealing vehicle on Decatur's west side, fleeing officers
Police: 18-year-old man arrested after stealing vehicle on Decatur's west side, fleeing officers

DECATUR — An 18-year-old man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle on Decatur's west side, broke into a vehicle on the city's northwest side Tuesday and fled from officers.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said a 52-year-old man told officers his blue Ford Expedition was stolen late Monday night or Tuesday morning from an address in the 500 block of South Boyd Street. A burglary to a motor vehicle was also reported in the area.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Copeland said, a caller who lived in the 2800 block of Cardinal Drive told police he saw three subjects break into his vehicle. They were traveling in a dark blue SUV.

Copeland said the victim described a vehicle that also matched the description of the Ford Expedition reported stolen Tuesday. Officers arrived to the area, spotted and pursued the vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver disobeyed a stop sign and sped away.

Copeland said the driver was eventually pulled over and arrested for aggravated fleeing/eluding, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving without a valid license, disregarding a stop sign and speeding. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's office. 

The man appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday where prosecution and defense attorneys argued over setting bail. Assistant Macon County State's Attorney Ben Mullison asked for $50,000 and said the man had been involved in the theft of some 30 vehicles.  Defending, Thomas Wheeler said that amount was "excessive" for a young man with no income or assets.

Judge Phoebe Bowers ruled that bail would be set at a total of $50,000, meaning the man most post $5,000 to bond outMacon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Thursday night. 

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

