Police: 19-year-old tries to get into vehicle on South Wise Street; gun found in pocket

DECATUR — Police say they recovered a gun and arrested a 19-year-old man who they say attempted to get into a vehicle parked at a residence Tuesday night on Decatur’s southwest side.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a woman reported hearing her car door open and seeing a man standing between the open door and the driver’s seat before fleeing. The incident occurred around 11:46 p.m. in the 700 block of South Wise Street.

Copeland said a nearby officer observed a man along South Oakland Avenue matching the description of the person the woman saw in her driveway. Copeland said the suspect ran from the officer and refused to stop, prompting him to deploy his taser to end the pursuit.

Copeland said police found a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the front pocket of his pants. The gun was unloaded and had not been reported as stolen. The subject had prior warrants and felony gun convictions.