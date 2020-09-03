Police: 2 arrests made in connection with Decatur shootings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two Decatur men were arrested Wednesday in connection two recent shootings that left three people injured, police said.

Levron K. Hines, 37, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Monroe Street in connection with an attempted murder that occurred on Aug. 27 in the 1100 block of North College Street.

At the time of the incident, authorities said police were called to the area by residents who reported hearing multiple gunshots. Responding officers found a 36-year-old man with several gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West Leafland Avenue. Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Joseph L. Williams, 22, was arrested in the 700 block of East Clay Street in connection with an attempted murder that occurred on Aug. 30 in the same area.

At the time of the incident, authorities said police were dispatched at about 10:55 p.m. to a house in the 700 block of East Clay to a report of shots fired. They arrived to find a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.