Police: 24-year-old man shot to death on Decatur's west side

DECATUR — Police said a 24-year-old Decatur man died Wednesday after being shot multiple times.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle near the intersection of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street. Police had been called to the crime scene at 10:37 a.m.
"The victim was transported to a hospital where he later expired," Copeland added. "Detectives responded to process the shooting scene and conducted several interviews."
Copeland appealed for anyone with information to come forward. The Detective Bureau can be reached at (217) 424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
Decatur Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Ohl told the Herald & Review that firefighter and Decatur Ambulance Service paramedics had responded to the shooting and provided emergency medical help.
"And we had a couple of our guys ride in with Decatur Ambulance Service as they transported the man to hospital which, for a trauma like that, is normal for us," Ohl added.
A heavy police presence could be seen throughout the morning and into the afternoon working the area of the shooting, which was marked out by yellow crime scene tape. Detectives concentrated in particular on a white vehicle that stood with its doors open by the curb on Haworth as police examined the interior and took numerous pictures.
Eight squad cars and a crime scene investigation truck were in the area and officers could also be scene speaking to witnesses.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
