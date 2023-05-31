Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Three arrests have been made so far in connection with the murder of Cameron K. Taylor, Decatur police said.

Taylor was discovered Feb. 6 by officers responding to reports of a person being shot in a residence in the 500 block of South 19th Street.

A coroner's jury was told Taylor was shot in the head and sustained three gunshot wounds to his arms along with numerous other lacerations, abrasions and contusions. The injuries, the coroner's jury was told, were inflicted by two to four subjects who smashed their way into Taylor's home .

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release that interviews conducted as part of the ongoing investigation led to the arrest Markiya L. Currie-Willis, 23; Kearius R. Evans, 22; and Jarvis J. McClelland, 26.

Currie-Willis and Evans have been arrested on preliminary charges of first-degree murder.

Currie-Willis was already in the Macon County Jail on unrelated charges at the time of her arrest. Her total bond is set at $50,000, which would require the posting of $5,000 to be released.

Jail records indicate Evans was booked into the facility Tuesday night. Bond hasn't been set.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Decatur police had previously announced the arrest of McClelland, who has been charged in Macon County Circuit Court with five counts of murder, three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. McClelland was already in the Macon County Jail on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest on the new charges. He is being held on $3.065 million bond which requires him to post $306,500 to be released.

Rosenbery said the investigation continues and more arrests expected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

