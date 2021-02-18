 Skip to main content
Police are investigating gunshots fired in East Condit Street area on Wednesday
Police are investigating gunshots fired in East Condit Street area on Wednesday

DECATUR— Police are investigating an incident where gunshots were fired Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of East Condit Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said shots were fired around 2:06 p.m. and further investigation in the area led to the recovery of 9mm shell casings. 

Witnesses told police that three to four male suspects fired the gunshots from a white minivan, Copeland said, adding that no injuries were reported and nothing was apparently struck by gunfire.

Copeland on Thursday morning said the incident remains under investigation. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

