Police arrest 2 suspects chased into Decatur home

DECATUR — Police swarmed into an eastside Decatur neighborhood Tuesday afternoon and pursued two fleeing men into a house, where they were arrested.

Decatur police Chief Jim Getz said early reports that there was a standoff between officers and the suspects at the house location in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street were incorrect.

“There was not a stand-off,” Getz told the Herald & Review. “Basically, we chased a couple of suspects into a house and they were taken into custody. Officers have secured the house and are waiting for a search warrant; that is pretty much all there is to it.”

Getz said people in the area flooded out into the street to watch what was going on, perhaps intrigued by reports of the standoff. He said the situation was also complicated by reports of shots being fired about two blocks from where the men were arrested.

“But there was nothing to that (the reports of shots fired) and it was not associated with anything we were doing at the house,” Getz added.