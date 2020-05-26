Police arrest Decatur armed robbery suspect accused of threatening to kill victim

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police arrested a Decatur man Sunday afternoon and said he was part of a two-man team that held-up a victim at gunpoint in his home and threatened to kill him.

The 23-year-old man was booked on a preliminary charge of armed robbery and is being held with no bail available in the Macon County Jail. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The man’s armed accomplice has not yet been caught, according to sworn affidavits released Tuesday by Decatur Police.

Detective Jason Danner said the robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 3800 block of East Grand Avenue. The 34-year-old victim told police he was accosted by two masked men armed with handguns after he returned home and was unlocking his front door.

Danner quotes the victim as telling how the robbers made him lie face down on the floor while they searched his house. “(The victim) said the men kept asking where the money was at,” said Danner. “He advised he told them that he did not have any money and both men told him they were going to shoot him.”

The robbers later escaped after stealing a cell phone, $800 cash and the victim’s car keys.