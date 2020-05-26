You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest Decatur armed robbery suspect accused of threatening to kill victim
DECATUR — Police arrested a Decatur man Sunday afternoon and said he was part of a two-man team that held-up a victim at gunpoint in his home and threatened to kill him.

The 23-year-old man was booked on a preliminary charge of armed robbery and is being held with no bail available in the Macon County Jail. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The man’s armed accomplice has not yet been caught, according to sworn affidavits released Tuesday by Decatur Police.

Detective Jason Danner said the robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 3800 block of East Grand Avenue. The 34-year-old victim told police he was accosted by two masked men armed with handguns after he returned home and was unlocking his front door.

Danner quotes the victim as telling how the robbers made him lie face down on the floor while they searched his house. “(The victim) said the men kept asking where the money was at,” said Danner. “He advised he told them that he did not have any money and both men told him they were going to shoot him.”

The robbers later escaped after stealing a cell phone, $800 cash and the victim’s car keys.

And then, at 5:44 a.m. Sunday, Danner said a 31-year-old man called 911 to report he had just been shot at in his vehicle while at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Marietta Street.

The man told police the shooting was “related” to the earlier robbery. He said he was a friend of the victim and, after being called to his home to discuss the crime, he had seen two men acting suspiciously nearby and recognized one of them, whose name he gave to police.

The sworn affidavit did not explain if the robbers had recognized him, or say precisely why he had been shot at. But the man said the vehicle the shot came from matched one the robbers had been seen driving.

Danner said the robbery victim had also thought he recognized the same suspect and later found his photograph on a Illinois Department of Corrections database.

Danner said detectives traced the suspect vehicle and made their arrest at 4:37 p.m. Sunday after a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Danner said the arrested man is currently on parole after a previous conviction for aggravated robbery. Court records show he had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016.

