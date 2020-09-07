 Skip to main content
Police arrest Decatur woman they say verbally abused mother of sex assault victim
Police arrest Decatur woman they say verbally abused mother of sex assault victim

DECATUR — A woman who verbally abused and made obscene gestures at the mother of an alleged child sexual assault victim was arrested Sunday evening, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur police said the arrested woman is the 29-year-old sister of the man involved in the sexual assault case. Earles said she drove by the home of the child’s mother Sunday afternoon as she sat on her back porch and used abusive language before making the gesture towards her.

Police later found the woman and booked her on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct causing a breach of the peace. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

