Police: Arrest made in 24-year-old man's Decatur shooting death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police say a suspect has been arrested in the death of a 24-year-old man who was shot multiple times on Decatur's west side last week.

Bryston Musgrave died Wednesday after being shot around 10:30 a.m. while sitting in a car near the intersection of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street, police previously said.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said Sunday morning that officers had developed probable cause to issue an arrest warrant on first-degree murder charges for Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood, 25. U.S. Marshals found and arrested him in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday afternoon, Copeland said.

Woodley-Underwood is incarcerated in the Milwaukee County Jail; he will be extradited to Macon County to face charges. It's unclear when that will occur.

Copeland said no further information would be released at this time.

He said the Decatur Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and Milwaukee Police Department for assistance.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Love 6 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 7 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.