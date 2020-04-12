Police: Arrest made in 24-year-old man's Decatur shooting death

DECATUR — Police say a suspect has been arrested in the death of a 24-year-old man who was shot multiple times on Decatur's west side last week.
Bryston Musgrave died Wednesday after being shot around 10:30 a.m. while sitting in a car near the intersection of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street, police previously said.
Sgt. Chris Copeland said Sunday morning that officers had developed probable cause to issue an arrest warrant on first-degree murder charges for Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood, 25. U.S. Marshals found and arrested him in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday afternoon, Copeland said.
Woodley-Underwood is incarcerated in the Milwaukee County Jail; he will be extradited to Macon County to face charges. It's unclear when that will occur.
Copeland said no further information would be released at this time.
He said the Decatur Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and Milwaukee Police Department for assistance.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.