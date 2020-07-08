You are the owner of this article.
Police: Arrest made in Decatur stabbing
Police: Arrest made in Decatur stabbing

DECATUR — Police have arrested a Decatur resident who they say stabbed a man during a fight. 

Court documents say the fight began when the 32-year-old victim saw his girlfriend with the suspect, a 28-year-old man from Decatur, around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the 200 block of North 22nd Street.

According to a written affidavit, a verbal argument turned into a brawl, which included the suspect swinging two punches, prompting several blows from the victim.

The victim told police he realized he'd been stabbed after feeling "a wet and sticky substance" under his armpit, documents say. Police reported he was taken to a hospital for the treatment of a laceration.

Police say the suspect told officers he pulled a silver knife out, but kept it by his waist, never swinging the weapon during the fight, and claimed he didn't know he had stabbed the victim.

He was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on Wednesday morning on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the y the state's attorney's office.

An afternoon check of jail records showed he's held on $50,000 bail, requiring $5,000 for release.

