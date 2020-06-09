Police: Arrest made in fatal Decatur hit-and-run

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash last month has been arrested, the Macon County Sheriff's Office says.

The 23-year-old was booked Monday on preliminary charges of causing an accident that resulted in injury and death and failing to report an accident involving a death.

The man was driving northbound on North Jasper Street on May 25 and collided with another vehicle near East Condit Street at 9:24 p.m., authorities said.

Four people were taken to a hospital, including Jameela Cunningham, 27, who was later pronounced dead. A statement by police said one of the drivers "fled the scene, leaving the vehicle he was driving at the scene."

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a statement that Cunningham had been a passenger in a vehicle that was in collision with another vehicle at 9:24 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Jasper and East Condit streets.