Police ask for help in solving July shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving a shooting that took place in July, this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to a shooting at approximately 1:10 p.m. on July 26 at the intersection of East Condit and North Illinois streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found several shell casings near the intersection.

Decatur police Chief Shane Brandel speaks about what's being done to address violence and shootings. 

"A short time later a gunshot victim arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the police report stated. "This victim was uncooperative with police."

According to the police investigation, a blue Ford Escape occupied by the victim and another unknown man were shot at by the occupants of a white car.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

