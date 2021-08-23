Police ask for help in solving July shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving a shooting that took place in July, this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to a shooting at approximately 1:10 p.m. on July 26 at the intersection of East Condit and North Illinois streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found several shell casings near the intersection.

"A short time later a gunshot victim arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the police report stated. "This victim was uncooperative with police."

According to the police investigation, a blue Ford Escape occupied by the victim and another unknown man were shot at by the occupants of a white car.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

