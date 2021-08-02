Police ask for tips in murder of Decatur man

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin spoke on the floor of the Senate on Monday about gun violence in Chicago. "It's mass killing on a regular basis in that great city," he said. "Much of it’s concentrated in sections of the city, but it’s starting to spread, because it is so darn easy for a person to get their hands on a gun in that city."
DECATUR — The
Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving the murder of Shomari Page, this week's Crime of the Week.
Decatur police responded to a shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. on July 11 at West Main and North Edward streets.
"Officers arrived on scene and observed a red Dodge Challenger stopped in this intersection,” said a news release highlighting the Crime of the Week. “Officers would observe the driver of the vehicle to be deceased."
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The driver was identified as Page.
The investigation revealed Page, 44, was driving the Challenger near the intersection when he was struck by gunfire.
Area businesses or residences that have camera footage near this intersection are asked to contact Police Detective Kaylor at 217-542-3414.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call
CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $1,000 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
Photos: Encrypted police radios improve officer safety at cost of transparency
071821-blm-loc-7encryption
Bloomington police officer John Fermon holds one of the department's handheld encrypted radios on July 15.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-1encryption
McLean County Sheriff's Department's Lt. Jon Albee disinfects the encrypted mobile radio inside a department SUV on July 15. The radio allows police departments in the Twin Cities to talk to each other in times of community-wide police emergencies. All departments in the Twin Cities went to encrypted dispatch last year in an effort to improve officer safety and operational security. The problem with the encryption is that it prevents news agencies and interested members of the public from following basic dispatch information.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DOMINANT
Bloomington Police officer John Fermon uses one of the department's handheld encrypted radios. The radio allows officers to talk to dispatchers and other officers who send encrypted messages that cannot be understood using legal means.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
SECONDAY
A Motorola Starcom 21 radio sits in the center of a cluster of equipment inside a McLean County Sheriffs vehicle. The radio allows local departments to communicate with each other through an encrypted channel.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-4encryption
An encrypted handheld radio allows Bloomington police officers to talk without public knowledge of the conversation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-4encryption
An encrypted hand-held radio allows Bloomington Police officers to talk without public knowledge of the conversation, Thursday, July 14, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-5encryption
Bloomington Police officer John Fermon holds one of the department's handheld encrypted radios on July 15.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-6encryption
An encrypted mobile radio is positioned inside a McLean County Sheriff's SUV, below a networked laptop. The radio allows police departments to talk to each other in times of community wide police emergencies.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071821-blm-loc-8encryption
An encrypted mobile radio is positioned inside a McLean County Sheriff's Department SUV on July 15.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.