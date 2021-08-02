 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CRIME OF THE WEEK

Police ask for tips in murder of Decatur man

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin spoke on the floor of the Senate on Monday about gun violence in Chicago. "It's mass killing on a regular basis in that great city," he said. "Much of it’s concentrated in sections of the city, but it’s starting to spread, because it is so darn easy for a person to get their hands on a gun in that city."

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving the murder of Shomari Page, this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to a shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. on July 11 at West Main and North Edward streets.

"Officers arrived on scene and observed a red Dodge Challenger stopped in this intersection,” said a news release highlighting the Crime of the Week. “Officers would observe the driver of the vehicle to be deceased."

Decatur gunshot victim identified as investigation continues

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver was identified as Page.

The investigation revealed Page, 44, was driving the Challenger near the intersection when he was struck by gunfire.

Area businesses or residences that have camera footage near this intersection are asked to contact Police Detective Kaylor at 217-542-3414.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $1,000 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News