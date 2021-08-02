Police ask for tips in murder of Decatur man

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving the murder of Shomari Page, this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to a shooting at approximately 1:45 a.m. on July 11 at West Main and North Edward streets.

"Officers arrived on scene and observed a red Dodge Challenger stopped in this intersection,” said a news release highlighting the Crime of the Week. “Officers would observe the driver of the vehicle to be deceased."

The driver was identified as Page.

The investigation revealed Page, 44, was driving the Challenger near the intersection when he was struck by gunfire.

Area businesses or residences that have camera footage near this intersection are asked to contact Police Detective Kaylor at 217-542-3414.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $1,000 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

