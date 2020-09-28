Police ask for tips in Woodford Street robbery involving gun

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A July 25 robbery is the Decatur Police Department's Crime of the Week.

The Decatur Police Department in a Monday statement said a suspect threatened two victims while implying he had a gun at Contractors Recycled Material, 2290 N. Woodford St. They were forced to hand over money and the suspect fled in one of the victim's vehicles south on Woodford Street, police say.

Victims described the suspect as a black male with a "deep sounding voice," between 35-45 years old, 5-foot 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, police say. He is currently wanted for aggravated robbery.

The vehicle was recovered a day later in the 200 block of West Packard Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest and anyone with information can call (217) 424-8477. Information can also be shared with the Decatur Police Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734.

