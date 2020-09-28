 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ask for tips in Woodford Street robbery involving gun
0 comments
top story

Police ask for tips in Woodford Street robbery involving gun

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A July 25 robbery is the Decatur Police Department's Crime of the Week. 

The Decatur Police Department in a Monday statement said a suspect threatened two victims while implying he had a gun at Contractors Recycled Material, 2290 N. Woodford St. They were forced to hand over money and the suspect fled in one of the victim's vehicles south on Woodford Street, police say.

Victims described the suspect as a black male with a "deep sounding voice," between 35-45 years old, 5-foot 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, police say. He is currently wanted for aggravated robbery.

The vehicle was recovered a day later in the 200 block of West Packard Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest and anyone with information can call (217) 424-8477. Information can also be shared with the Decatur Police Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News