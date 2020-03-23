You are the owner of this article.
Police: Burst of pepper spray ends Decatur street fight
Police: Burst of pepper spray ends Decatur street fight

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman who refused an officer’s commands to let go of another woman’s hair during a street fight was finally persuaded to release her after getting a burst of pepper spray to the face.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the incident happened at 11:47 p.m. Sunday after police patrols were called to the scene of a fight at East Decatur and South 17th streets.

Officer Donald Larson said he found the 21-year-old among other women fighting in a parked car with several women screaming at the assailant to let go of the other woman’s hair. “I identified myself as Decatur police and told her to ‘Stop,’” said Larson.

“I advised her she would be sprayed if she did not let go. I advised her at least two or three times to stop and let go… I then dispersed a one second burst of O.C. (pepper spray) to the face area. She immediately let go of the hair of the female.”

The woman was later booked on a preliminary charge of resisting a peace officer. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records show the woman is free on bail of $1,000 after posting $100 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

