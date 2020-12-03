 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Car hit by gunfire in Decatur
0 comments

Police: Car hit by gunfire in Decatur

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police on Thursday said a vehicle was struck with gunfire and damaged following a Wednesday pursuit in the 700 block of East William Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said gunshots came from inside the pursuing vehicle, a black sedan, and directed at a silver Impala that eventually struck a curb at Jasper and William streets, causing both driver's side wheels to break.

The incident reported around 12:06 p.m. ended with the Impala driver running from the area on foot and the sedan leaving the scene, according to police. Copeland said a bullet struck the roof of the Impala and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No one was reported to have been shot or injured during the incident, Copeland said.

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said there was no further information or updates to the case as of Thursday afternoon. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News