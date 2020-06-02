Police chief, sheriff determined to stop looters, but praise peaceful Decatur protest march

Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown reported his deputies had a quiet night Monday, but had been out in force ready if trouble showed up.

“We had a very strong presence, definitely in Forsyth,” he said. “One of the things we did was shut off access to the Hickory Point Mall area and we had no issues whatsoever up there.”

Extra sheriff’s patrols also safeguarded more outlying businesses like Menards which the sheriff noted had barricaded their entrances. “Thank goodness none of that was actually needed,” he said.

And, like the city police, he said his deputies and officers were due to be out in force overnight Tuesday to protect lives and property. This heightened law enforcement activity, with personnel being called in to work overtime, comes at a tough moment for the county, which is facing a steep budget deficit in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown of business and subsequent loss of sales tax revenues.

Brown said now wasn’t the time to worry about the budget, however. “At the end of the day, we have to know our ‘Why?’” he added. “And our why is to serve and protect the public.”