Police chief, sheriff determined to stop looters, but praise peaceful Decatur protest march

DECATUR — Police made multiple arrests after a night of sporadic looting, criminal damage and fires of suspicious origin across Decatur late Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.
And the leaders of the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said there will be stepped up patrols and heightened vigilance overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday to counteract any more trouble. Both law enforcement agencies also said they could call on State Police for more backup as and when needed.
The damage toll from overnight Monday and early Tuesday included four structure fires reported by the Decatur Fire Department, including several vacant homes that went up in flames.
"Just physically the work is exhausting to go from one fire to the other," said Battalion Chief Wade Watson. "Hopefully some of the chaotic nature of the last few days will die down and we can get a break."
The battalion chief said his stations at the Decatur Fire Department handles roughly 10 fires in an average month, but the last three days have totaled 11 incidents where crews have been dispatched. The night-long series of fires have caused Decatur firefighters to go into overtime, sometimes working as many as 48 hours.
"We've had numerous fires going on at the same time so we had to staff our reserve apparatus," said Watson. "One night we called in some additional units from hickory point and Mount Zion."
The Thorntons gas station convenience store at 1707 E. Pershing Road was burglarized and vandalized and the Casey’s gas station store at 1525 West Mound Road had glass broken, among other incidents.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said his police patrols had acted swiftly: “I can tell you that, in just that one burglary alone at Thorntons, I think there were five people committing it and we caught all five,” he added. “There was just a lot of good police work going on.”
The chief noted “several other arrests” elsewhere for burglary and criminal damage and said the ages of those involved ranged from juveniles under 18 to people in their early 20s.
Hundreds of people are gathered in downtown Decatur for a Justice Walk being held in honor of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
He also said, despite social media rumors to the contrary, that none of those arrested had arrived from outside of Decatur. And he described all those under arrest as criminals seeking to profit from the atmosphere of protest in the wake of the police custody death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.
“Just people looking to take advantage, taking the opportunity to do bad things at a time like this,” said Getz. “And if you are here just to create havoc and indulge in criminal behavior, we’re going to arrest you.”
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown reported his deputies had a quiet night Monday, but had been out in force ready if trouble showed up.
“We had a very strong presence, definitely in Forsyth,” he said. “One of the things we did was shut off access to the Hickory Point Mall area and we had no issues whatsoever up there.”
Extra sheriff’s patrols also safeguarded more outlying businesses like Menards which the sheriff noted had barricaded their entrances. “Thank goodness none of that was actually needed,” he said.
And, like the city police, he said his deputies and officers were due to be out in force overnight Tuesday to protect lives and property. This heightened law enforcement activity, with personnel being called in to work overtime, comes at a tough moment for the county, which is facing a steep budget deficit in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown of business and subsequent loss of sales tax revenues.
Brown said now wasn’t the time to worry about the budget, however. “At the end of the day, we have to know our ‘Why?’” he added. “And our why is to serve and protect the public.”
Both the sheriff and Getz took time to praise the conduct of the protest march Monday evening in Decatur which went off peacefully without a hitch. “I think the people who were there were there to make change peacefully and I thought they did a great job,” said Getz. “I was proud of them; that’s the way to do things.”
And Brown also praised the Decatur Police Department for the way it handled another impromptu, highly emotional event: A memorial balloon release Monday evening at the Water Street/Grand Avenue site of the semi-truck and car collision that cost four people their lives earlier that day.
Brown said city police hadn’t known about the release but just happened upon it. And, at a time of already highly-charged emotions, he said the officers did not attempt to interfere but instead blocked off traffic so those grieving could have their moment of remembrance in peace.
“The officers definitely responded in the correct manner, and it was very heart-warming to me as both the sheriff and a citizen,” Brown said. “I want to make sure the public knows that the law enforcement community is definitely part of the community here.”
PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur on Monday night, Tuesday morning
19th Street
19th Street
East Lincoln Fire
Thorntons
Caseys
Tobacco Shack
Flora Gems
Tournesol
Theatre 7
Flora Gems
Walmart
Menards
Friar Tuck
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
North Edward Street Fire
19th Street
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.