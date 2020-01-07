Police: Clothes-swapping shoplifter is caught on Von Maur surveillance camera

FORSYTH — A shoplifter whose technique, police say, was to swap new clothes for his own and leave his old duds hanging on the store racks has been arrested.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the theft dates to Oct. 27 when store security officers at Von Maur in the Hickory Point Mall reviewed surveillance video which captured the crime.

The affidavit said the 37-year-old Decatur man was seen selecting a bunch of new clothes and then emerging from a changing room wearing some of them, the rest stuffed inside a backpack.

“In his hand he was also carrying the clothing he wore into the fitting rooms,” the affidavit added. “He then placed his clothes on the store racks before passing all points of sale and exiting the store without paying for the merchandise. A check of the fitting rooms determined that no merchandise was left behind.”

Deputies found and arrested the Decatur man Monday night and he was booked on a preliminary charge of theft; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man is also facing a preliminary charge of parole violation and he is being held with no bond available.

