Police: Cocaine, digital scales found during search of Decatur residence

DECATUR — Police say they arrested a Decatur man Wednesday after discovering cocaine and digital scales during a search of his residence.

According to a sworn affidavit, police executed a search warrant Wednesday night at a residence in the 900 block of East Main Street. Members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit assisted in the search which resulted in the discovery of over 8 grams of a substance that tested positive as cocaine, the affidavit said.

Police said they found documents on a bookshelf that belonged to the 37-year-old suspect alongside a bag containing 6.9 grams of a “chunky white substance.” Detectives also found 1.6 grams of the substance in the kitchen and three digital scales, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the suspect was placed on probation on Feb. 4 for charges of manufacturing and delivering cocaine.

The most recent arrest includes a preliminary charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 15 grams. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.