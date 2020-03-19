Police crash through door to save Decatur woman confronted by ex-boyfriend, report says

DECATUR — Hearing the sounds of a Decatur woman screaming for help, police smashed their way through her front door and confronted the ex-boyfriend holding her prisoner in her bedroom, a sworn affidavit said.

The 20-year-old man was immediately handcuffed and placed under arrest at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday. He was later booked on preliminary charges of unlawful restraint, criminal trespass and violation of bail bond. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Decatur police Officer Jeremy Williams said police were dispatched to the woman’s home in the 4700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and overheard “a male and female having a heated verbal altercation.”

Williams said the argument continued and intensified: “Upon attempting to knock once more, DPD officers heard the female half inside the residence begin to scream something to the effect of ‘Stop!’ and ‘NO’, followed by more screaming.”

The 19-year-old woman told officers her ex-boyfriend, whom she had dated for 11 months, had earlier walked into her home uninvited and began an argument with her. He physically prevented her from leaving her bedroom and refused to get out of her home, the woman is quoted as telling police.