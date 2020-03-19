Police crash through door to save Decatur woman confronted by ex-boyfriend, report says

DECATUR — Hearing the sounds of a Decatur woman screaming for help, police smashed their way through her front door and confronted the ex-boyfriend holding her prisoner in her bedroom, a sworn affidavit said.
The 20-year-old man was immediately handcuffed and placed under arrest at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday. He was later booked on preliminary charges of unlawful restraint, criminal trespass and violation of bail bond. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Writing in the affidavit, Decatur police Officer Jeremy Williams said police were dispatched to the woman’s home in the 4700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and overheard “a male and female having a heated verbal altercation.”
Williams said the argument continued and intensified: “Upon attempting to knock once more, DPD officers heard the female half inside the residence begin to scream something to the effect of ‘Stop!’ and ‘NO’, followed by more screaming.”
You have free articles remaining.
The 19-year-old woman told officers her ex-boyfriend, whom she had dated for 11 months, had earlier walked into her home uninvited and began an argument with her. He physically prevented her from leaving her bedroom and refused to get out of her home, the woman is quoted as telling police.
“(She) stated each time she attempted to exit, (he) would push her back from the door,” Williams said. Three female witnesses, two aged 22 and a 19-year-old, corroborated the woman’s version of events.
The bail bond violation against the man also concerns the same victim, as police say he was already under bail conditions ordering him to stay away from both his former girlfriend and her home.
A check of the Macon County Jail showed the man remained in custody Thursday in lieu of making bail set at $21,000, which means he must post $2,100 to be released.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid