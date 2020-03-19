You are the owner of this article.
Police crash through door to save Decatur woman confronted by ex-boyfriend, report says
DECATUR — Hearing the sounds of a Decatur woman screaming for help, police smashed their way through her front door and confronted the ex-boyfriend holding her prisoner in her bedroom, a sworn affidavit said.

The 20-year-old man was immediately handcuffed and placed under arrest at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday. He was later booked on preliminary charges of unlawful restraint, criminal trespass and violation of bail bond. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Decatur police Officer Jeremy Williams said police were dispatched to the woman’s home in the 4700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and overheard “a male and female having a heated verbal altercation.”

Williams said the argument continued and intensified: “Upon attempting to knock once more, DPD officers heard the female half inside the residence begin to scream something to the effect of ‘Stop!’ and ‘NO’, followed by more screaming.”

The 19-year-old woman told officers her ex-boyfriend, whom she had dated for 11 months, had earlier walked into her home uninvited and began an argument with her. He physically prevented her from leaving her bedroom and refused to get out of her home, the woman is quoted as telling police.

“(She) stated each time she attempted to exit, (he) would push her back from the door,” Williams said. Three female witnesses, two aged 22 and a 19-year-old, corroborated the woman’s version of events.

The bail bond violation against the man also concerns the same victim, as police say he was already under bail conditions ordering him to stay away from both his former girlfriend and her home.

A check of the Macon County Jail showed the man remained in custody Thursday in lieu of making bail set at $21,000, which means he must post $2,100 to be released.

