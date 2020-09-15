Police: Dalton City man exposed himself to children at Decatur store

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a Dalton City man who exposed himself to three children at a Decatur store has been arrested.

Police in a court documents said the incident happened July 14 in the baby toys area of the Walmart in the 4600 block of East Maryland Street. A woman confronted the man, who apologized, paid for items and left the store, police said in a sworn affidavit. Authorities used the credit card information to make the arrest, police said.

Police said store security camera footage from July 6 also shows him standing in a check-out lane with pants unzipped while two small children stood in front of him. Other footage is of him walking around the store with pants unzipped, police said.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of sexual exploitation of a child under 13 and public indecency. A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed the man was released on $3,500 bond, placing the initial bail amount at $35,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.