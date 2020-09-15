Police: Dalton City man exposed himself to children at Decatur store

Gallery: The 4 Illinois governors who have been convicted
DECATUR — Police said a Dalton City man who exposed himself to three children at a Decatur store has been arrested.
Police in a court documents said the incident happened July 14 in the baby toys area of the Walmart in the 4600 block of East Maryland Street. A woman confronted the man, who apologized, paid for items and left the store, police said in a sworn affidavit. Authorities used the credit card information to make the arrest, police said.
Police said store security camera footage from July 6 also shows him standing in a check-out lane with pants unzipped while two small children stood in front of him. Other footage is of him walking around the store with pants unzipped, police said.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of sexual exploitation of a child under 13 and public indecency. A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed the man was released on $3,500 bond, placing the initial bail amount at $35,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.