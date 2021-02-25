Police deal with man's strange attraction to the Law Enforcement Center lobby in Decatur

DECATUR — Most suspects who arrive at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center in downtown Decatur don’t want to be there and have usually been arrested before they arrive.
But police, in a sworn affidavit, said they had to arrest a Decatur man in the lobby of the building, which acts as the headquarters of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and jail, because he refused to leave.
Lt. James Root said the 53-year-old man’s latest arrest came the night of Feb. 12. Root said the man had been asked to leave at 9:28 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 9:43 p.m. and 10:26 p.m. but kept coming back.
“Each time, after being told to leave, (he) would exit the building and wait for me to return to the office,” said Root in the affidavit. “(He) would then return to the building, which was observed on a video camera in the lobby.”
Root said he had previously issued the man a no trespass warning for his strange attraction to the lobby. A new preliminary charge of criminal trespass to state-supported property was filed against the man after the Feb. 12 arrest, but records show it was later dropped.
The man, however, still has two previous outstanding misdemeanor trespass charges dating from 2020 and earlier this year. He is currently free on a recognizance bond, which requires no cash payment.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid