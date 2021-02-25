 Skip to main content
Police deal with man's strange attraction to the Law Enforcement Center lobby in Decatur
Police deal with man's strange attraction to the Law Enforcement Center lobby in Decatur

DECATUR — Most suspects who arrive at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center in downtown Decatur don’t want to be there and have usually been arrested before they arrive.

But police, in a sworn affidavit, said they had to arrest a Decatur man in the lobby of the building, which acts as the headquarters of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and jail, because he refused to leave.

Lt. James Root said the 53-year-old man’s latest arrest came the night of Feb. 12. Root said the man had been asked to leave at 9:28 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 9:43 p.m. and 10:26 p.m. but kept coming back.

“Each time, after being told to leave, (he) would exit the building and wait for me to return to the office,” said Root in the affidavit. “(He) would then return to the building, which was observed on a video camera in the lobby.”

Root said he had previously issued the man a no trespass warning for his strange attraction to the lobby. A new preliminary charge of criminal trespass to state-supported property was filed against the man after the Feb. 12 arrest, but records show it was later dropped.

The man, however, still has two previous outstanding misdemeanor trespass charges dating from 2020 and earlier this year. He is currently free on a recognizance bond, which requires no cash payment.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

