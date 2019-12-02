You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur apartment, 2 cars hit by gunfire
DECATUR — Police are investigating after two cars and a Decatur apartment were hit by gunfire Friday night.

Lt. Shannon Seal with Decatur Police said patrol officers had responded to shots-fired calls at 9:53 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street. She said windows had been shot out on two vehicles parked in the lot of the Moundford Terrace apartments and one apartment had a bullet break a window and strike an interior wall. There were no reports of injuries.

Seal said at least one resident had looked outside after hearing the gunfire but didn’t see where the shots were coming from.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

