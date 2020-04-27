Police: Decatur car thief caught 20 minutes after stealing a vehicle left running in a parking lot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police say a car left running while its owner went inside a store was stolen Saturday evening, but the suspect wasn't able to enjoy the ride for very long.

According to the a sworn affidavit, the vehicle was located by Decatur police officers around 6:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Portage Place, approximately 20 minutes after it was reported stolen.

Documents say the suspect, a 21-year-old Decatur man, was seen exiting the vehicle from the driver's side while wearing clothes matching the person who was seen on security footage taking the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the car was taken from a parking lot in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street. Security footage from a nearby business show the thief running to the vehicle, hopping inside and driving away. The video also shows the owner of the Dodge Avenger chasing the vehicle on foot after noticing it being driven off the lot, according to the affidavit.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft under $10,000. The vehicle stolen Saturday was estimated to be worth between $7,500 and $10,000, according to police.