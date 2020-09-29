Police: Decatur chase topped speeds of 90 mph on city streets

DECATUR — A Decatur police unit that targets street violence, illegal weapons and drug sales arrested a man on multiple charges after he had earlier fled from officers in a car chase that reached speeds of more than 90 mph on city streets.

A sworn affidavit said the chase happened on the night of Sept. 19 and police found and arrested the 27-year-old suspect at 4:56 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of North Lowber Street.

He was jailed on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine and aggravated fleeing and eluding; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

+12 Watch now: Decatur police chief looks to counter gun violence, keeping officers accountable Describing a recent spike in Decatur gun violence and murder as “unacceptable,” the city’s police chief told council members what he intends to do about it while also safeguarding the lives and civil rights of those who find themselves confronted by police.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Philip Ganley said members of the police Community Action Team, or CAT, had first seen the man on the night of the chase acting suspiciously while driving a Mazda sport utility vehicle.

Ganley said police had encountered the man in the 2000 block of North Edward Street and, as soon as the man realized police were watching, he “abruptly pulled to the curb and extinguished its headlights."