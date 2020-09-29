Police: Decatur chase topped speeds of 90 mph on city streets

DECATUR — A Decatur police unit that targets street violence, illegal weapons and drug sales arrested a man on multiple charges after he had earlier fled from officers in a car chase that reached speeds of more than 90 mph on city streets.
A sworn affidavit said the chase happened on the night of Sept. 19 and police found and arrested the 27-year-old suspect at 4:56 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of North Lowber Street.
He was jailed on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine and aggravated fleeing and eluding; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Describing a recent spike in Decatur gun violence and murder as “unacceptable,” the city’s police chief told council members what he intends to do about it while also safeguarding the lives and civil rights of those who find themselves confronted by police.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer Philip Ganley said members of the police Community Action Team, or CAT, had first seen the man on the night of the chase acting suspiciously while driving a Mazda sport utility vehicle.
Ganley said police had encountered the man in the 2000 block of North Edward Street and, as soon as the man realized police were watching, he “abruptly pulled to the curb and extinguished its headlights."
Ganley said the man got out of the vehicle and was walking away as police drove by but, when they rounded the block to come back, his vehicle was gone. CAT members soon located it speeding along near the intersection of West Olive and North College streets and Ganley said police tried to pull it over for driving too fast.
“The Mazda fled from officers at a high rate of speed, reaching speeds in excess of 70mph while southbound on North Union (30mph residential zone), and speeds in excess of 90mph while westbound on W. Grand Avenue from North Union (35mph zone),” Ganley added.
CAT officers found the vehicle abandoned in the 1400 block of West Waggoner Street and saw two men fleeing between houses. Ganley said they caught one of them who confessed he had been a passenger in the car and the suspect had been the driver.
Ganley said police found a digital scale and parts of a scale in the car, both with “cocaine residue” on them. They also seized an empty 9mm extended handgun magazine plus a .45 caliber handgun magazine that was loaded with ammunition and they found a box of .45 caliber bullets.
A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows the man was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges that included being a felon in possession of a weapon. He also has a 2018 conviction for possession of illegal drugs.
The man remained held in the Macon County Jail Tuesday with his bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post $7,500 to bond out.
