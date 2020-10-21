 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Decatur church volunteer sent sexual messages to 12-year-old
0 comments
top story

Police: Decatur church volunteer sent sexual messages to 12-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Tovar mug
PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man sent a series of sexual messages to a girl on Snapchat and earlier had been confronted for inappropriate behavior at the church where he volunteered.

Brandon Tovar, 35, ​faces a preliminary criminal charge of grooming, which is defined by Illinois courts as when someone uses "a computer on-line service, Internet service, local bulletin board service, or any other device capable of electronic data storage or transmission to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice, or attempt to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice, a child ..."

Police in a sworn statement said Tovar sent the messages to a 12-year-old girl, which were screen-shot and reported to police. Another screen shot showed the man had sent messages to the girl's mother apologizing for the texts, the documents said.

Tovar told police he's a youth minister at Heartland Community Church and had been confronted by the church's pastor on several occasions for inappropriate behavior with underage children, the documents say. Those include holding hands with the 12-year-old girl during a father-daughter sleepover and photographing boys in their underwear at the church, police said.

Tovar told police "he was lonely, weak, and knew it was wrong to send the messages," the court documents said. ​

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Heartland Lead Pastor Joe Bowman in a statement said, "We are saddened by the choices of Brandon Tovar who was a volunteer children’s worker at Heartland. Heartland Community Church is committed to the safety and protection of our church family from the youngest to the oldest and do thorough background checks of each volunteer."

Said Bowman: "Mr. Tovar was removed from any contact with children when we learned of any inappropriate behavior all of which took place outside of the normal function of the church."

Tovar was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Tuesday afternoon. A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed he was held on $200,000, meaning $20,000 is required for release on bond. ​Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News