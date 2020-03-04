Police: Decatur couple arrested on domestic battery charges

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man and woman were arrested Wednesday after she said he punched her repeatedly, and he said she hit him and dumped food on his bed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at an address in the 900 block of West Macon Street. The 27-year-old woman, who has children with the man and described their relationship as “on and off,” told police she had accused him of “being with another woman.”

“(She) stated she poured ranch on the bedspread in (his) bedroom,” the affidavit said. The affidavit quotes the 36-year-old man as saying she followed that up with a cup of coleslaw, some of which ended up spread down his shirt after he “hit the cup out of her hand.”

The woman said he began punching her in the face and chest with a closed fist. “She advised he put a pillow on her face and started punching the pillow,” the affidavit added.

