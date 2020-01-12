You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur couple robbed at gunpoint in their home, where 1-year-old child was present
DECATUR — A Decatur man and woman told police they were held up and robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who invaded their home early Sunday.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the couple, both 24, were robbed of their cellphones after they told the robbers they had no money. “And they also took the man’s pants,” said Copeland.

The detective said the male victim told police he had gone outside to retrieve something from his car around 1:42 a.m. in the 900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and came back to find the two men waiting for him in the common stairwell of his apartment building.

They then “walked him into his apartment” where the man’s girlfriend was present with their 1-year-old daughter. Both suspects were described as being armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Copeland said the robbers left without causing any injuries.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

