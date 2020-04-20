Police: Decatur driver, passenger switch seats during traffic stop; cannabis found in vehicle

DECATUR — Police said the driver and passenger of a vehicle switched seats Sunday night during a traffic stop and cannabis was later found in the vehicle.

Police Sgt. Chris Copeland said it happened after officers pulled the vehicle over in the 1000 block of North Jordan and East Condit streets. As officers approached, a 27-year-old Macon man, who had been in the front passenger seat, was seen reaching toward his waist, Copeland said.

Police said over 70 grams of cannabis packaged in small amounts in several plastic bags were found in the vehicle.

Copeland said the 18-year-old had been the original driver. A preliminary charge of possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver was filed against him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was arrested in the form of a Notice to Appear and was not taken into custody.