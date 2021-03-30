 Skip to main content
Police: Decatur husband finds condom, punches wife
Police: Decatur husband finds condom, punches wife

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur husband who became enraged with his wife when he found a used condom in their bathroom was arrested after punching her in the face.

The 53-year-old woman suffered bleeding from both nostrils and later told police she fled their home in the 1200 block of North Fairview Avenue following the Friday night violence to “prevent from being battered further,” according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police.

Police Officer Justin Closen said he saw the blood stains around the woman’s nose and noted there were more blood stains on her purse and the sleeves of her jacket.

Closen said the woman, who has been married to her 56-year-old husband for three years, had earlier described “being in her room watching television” when her spouse burst in “yelling at her about a used condom he found in the bathroom several days before,” Closen added.

“(She) indicated that she and (him) went back and forth for a brief period of time before he struck her once in the face with a closed fist in the center of her face,” said Closen.

The husband was quoted as denying striking his wife and claimed instead that “she had caused the injuries… on purpose in order to get him arrested.”

Police didn’t buy that version of events and booked him on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the husband is free after posting $500 bond on bail set at $5,000. His bail conditions do not allow him to have contact with his wife.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

