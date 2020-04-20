Police: Decatur, Macon men caught transporting over 70 grams of cannabis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR— Police say an 18-year-old Decatur man is facing preliminary charges after driving a vehicle Sunday evening that was illegally transporting cannabis and above the illegal amount for possession.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a traffic stop by Community Action Team officers near the 1000 block of North Jordan Street and East Condit Street led to a search of the vehicle, caused by officers seeing the driver and passenger quickly switch seats after being pulled over.

As officers approached the vehicle, a 27-year-old Macon man, who had previously been in the front passenger's seat, was seen reaching towards his waist in secretive movements, according to Copeland.

Police say the search revealed over 70 grams of cannabis packaged in small amounts in several plastic bags.

Copeland said the 18-year-old had been the original driver and was charged with possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was arrested in the form of a Notice to Appear and was not taken into police custody.

The Macon man was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle, accord to police.