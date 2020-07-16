You are the owner of this article.
Police: Decatur man accused of burglary faces domestic battery preliminary charges
DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man accused of burglary faces two additional preliminary charges for battering his girlfriend of six years.

Court documents say the 38-year-old battered his 29-year-old girlfriend and mother of his three children on two separate occasions in the 2400 block of East Geddes Avenue. Documents say the man became physical with her on Saturday when she refused to hand over her phone and he responded by grabbing her hair and pulling her into a bedroom.

The man repeatedly punched her in the head while standing over her using both of his closed fists, according to a sworn statement from arresting officers. She attempted to escape at one point by running toward the front door, but her boyfriend came up from behind and slammed the door shut, pinching her arm as it was caught between the door and frame, police say.  

Police say the woman suffered a large knot on her forehead from the punches and a 4- to 5-inch bruise from her arm getting slammed in the door frame. 

In another incident on July 6, police reported that the 38-year-old during a verbal argument became very hostile when she asked him to leave the home by getting in her face and threatening to hit her if she called the police. Court documents say he then punched her with a closed fist that caused injury and swelling near her left eye, then stating "why did you make me do that? Now I'm going to prison!"

Police say he left the residence after making additional threats to kill her if she reported the incident to police.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Tuesday afternoon on two preliminary charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction. The charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Thursday afternoon showed he's held on $300,000 bail, meaning $30,000 is required for release. 

Macon County Circuit Clerk records show he has a prior domestic battery conviction. According to police, the man was convicted for battering the same woman in 2019. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

