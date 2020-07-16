Police: Decatur man accused of burglary faces domestic battery preliminary charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man accused of burglary faces two additional preliminary charges for battering his girlfriend of six years.

Court documents say the 38-year-old battered his 29-year-old girlfriend and mother of his three children on two separate occasions in the 2400 block of East Geddes Avenue. Documents say the man became physical with her on Saturday when she refused to hand over her phone and he responded by grabbing her hair and pulling her into a bedroom.

The man repeatedly punched her in the head while standing over her using both of his closed fists, according to a sworn statement from arresting officers. She attempted to escape at one point by running toward the front door, but her boyfriend came up from behind and slammed the door shut, pinching her arm as it was caught between the door and frame, police say.

Police say the woman suffered a large knot on her forehead from the punches and a 4- to 5-inch bruise from her arm getting slammed in the door frame.