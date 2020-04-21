Police: Decatur man accused of choking and biting girlfriend as baby lay next to her

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A Decatur mother told police she was beaten, thrown to the ground, repeatedly choked to the point of dizziness and then bitten on her breast by her boyfriend of one year.

And, according to a sworn Decatur police affidavit, part of the attack on her happened as the couple’s crying 4-month-old daughter lay on the same bed with the heads of mother and baby close enough to touch each other.

The 25-year-old boyfriend was arrested after the alleged assaults at the couple’s home Saturday evening. He was jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child and vehicular invasion. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

In the affidavit, the 23-year-old victim said the assault began with an argument in her bathroom in which she was grabbed by the throat and choked to the point where she couldn’t breathe for 30 seconds before being punched.

The woman said she went outside to her car but her boyfriend pulled the keys out of the ignition before dragging her out and throwing her to the ground. She was then choked again and forced back inside their home.