Police: Decatur man accused of choking and biting girlfriend as baby lay next to her
DECATUR — A Decatur mother told police she was beaten, thrown to the ground, repeatedly choked to the point of dizziness and then bitten on her breast by her boyfriend of one year.

And, according to a sworn Decatur police affidavit, part of the attack on her happened as the couple’s crying 4-month-old daughter lay on the same bed with the heads of mother and baby close enough to touch each other.

The 25-year-old boyfriend was arrested after the alleged assaults at the couple’s home Saturday evening. He was jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child and vehicular invasion. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

In the affidavit, the 23-year-old victim said the assault began with an argument in her bathroom in which she was grabbed by the throat and choked to the point where she couldn’t breathe for 30 seconds before being punched.

The woman said she went outside to her car but her boyfriend pulled the keys out of the ignition before dragging her out and throwing her to the ground. She was then choked again and forced back inside their home.

She told police she heard her baby crying and picked her up, taking her upstairs and laying her on a bed after trying to comfort her. She said that is when the boyfriend attacked her again, forcing her onto the bed where she had placed the baby while he choked her. He then allowed her to get up before throwing her back on the bed and choking her again with both hands.

“(She) advised at some point (he) began attempting to bite her in the face,” said police Officer Brent Morey in the affidavit. “She stated that when he could not bite her in the face, he resorted to biting her in the left breast. And she stressed that each time he choked her, she began to feel dizzy and had a hard time breathing.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the boyfriend remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, which means he must post $3,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for $50,000 bail. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from his girlfriend and their home.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

