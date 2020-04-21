Police: Decatur man accused of choking and biting girlfriend as baby lay next to her

DECATUR — A Decatur mother told police she was beaten, thrown to the ground, repeatedly choked to the point of dizziness and then bitten on her breast by her boyfriend of one year.
And, according to a sworn Decatur police affidavit, part of the attack on her happened as the couple’s crying 4-month-old daughter lay on the same bed with the heads of mother and baby close enough to touch each other.
The 25-year-old boyfriend was arrested after the alleged assaults at the couple’s home Saturday evening. He was jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child and vehicular invasion. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
In the affidavit, the 23-year-old victim said the assault began with an argument in her bathroom in which she was grabbed by the throat and choked to the point where she couldn’t breathe for 30 seconds before being punched.
The woman said she went outside to her car but her boyfriend pulled the keys out of the ignition before dragging her out and throwing her to the ground. She was then choked again and forced back inside their home.
She told police she heard her baby crying and picked her up, taking her upstairs and laying her on a bed after trying to comfort her. She said that is when the boyfriend attacked her again, forcing her onto the bed where she had placed the baby while he choked her. He then allowed her to get up before throwing her back on the bed and choking her again with both hands.
“(She) advised at some point (he) began attempting to bite her in the face,” said police Officer Brent Morey in the affidavit. “She stated that when he could not bite her in the face, he resorted to biting her in the left breast. And she stressed that each time he choked her, she began to feel dizzy and had a hard time breathing.”
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the boyfriend remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, which means he must post $3,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for $50,000 bail. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from his girlfriend and their home.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.