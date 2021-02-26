 Skip to main content
Police: Decatur man accused of sexually abusing young child
Police: Decatur man accused of sexually abusing young child

DECATUR — A Decatur man faces preliminary charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl over the span of approximately a month, police say. 

A sworn affidavit described the 32-year-old man, on several occasions, initiating sexual acts and inappropriate touching with the 7-year-old child. The information was disclosed to child advocacy officials after the girl made complaints to her mother of the man touching her, police say.  

Court documents say the 32-year-old, in an interview with police, admitted to sexually abusing the child on several occasions for about a month.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday afternoon on a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $250,000 bail, meaning $25,000 is required to be released. 

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

