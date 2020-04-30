Police: Decatur man arrested after beating senior woman, biting child

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man repeatedly punched and kicked his girlfriend's mother after taking away her walker.
Police wrote in a sworn affidavit that the 28-year-old man had swiped the 64-year-old woman's walker in a fit of drunken rage around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Jasper Street. Moments earlier, he had bitten his girlfriend's daughter, 7, on the thigh while "rough housing," leaving a circular bruising mark on the child, the affidavit said.
Court documents say the man became furious after the 64-year-old woman yelled at him "telling him that he could not bite the children," causing him to start screaming and throwing items around the living room at her. Police said the suspect later grabbed the woman's walker and threw it onto the porch, causing her to fall to the ground.
The woman could not walk without her walker, according to the documents.
She then attempted to crawl to her bedroom and call for help using an emergency receiver, but the suspect cut her off, stood over her and punched and kicked her repeatedly "all over her body" causing "deep red discoloration on the right side of her abdomen," the affidavit said.
The suspect resisted officers as they attempted to take him into custody, including kicking and pulling away multiple times, according to police.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday night on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child under 13, aggravated battery to a senior over 60, aggravated battery to a peace officer, two counts of domestic battery and aggravated resisting a peace officer.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records show he remains held on $20,000 bail, meaning $2,000 is required for release.
