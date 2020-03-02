Police: Decatur man arrested after making grab for officer's service weapon

DECATUR — A Decatur man was arrested Sunday evening after police said he interfered with an arrest, resisted his own arrest and made a grab for an officer’s service weapon before being shot with a stun gun and taken into custody.
The 53-year-old was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting obstructing. Police also accused him of grabbing a seven-months-pregnant victim and pinning her to a wall by her throat shortly before the encounter with police, and the man was booked on a third preliminary charge of aggravated battery.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A sworn statement from Decatur Police said officers encountered the man after they had been called to the 1300 block of West Lincoln Park Drive around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress between two women.
As officers were busy trying to secure one of the combatants in handcuffs, the man approached and stopped the arrest by allegedly grabbing the arm of Officer Zach Wakeland.
Writing in the statement, Wakeland said the man smelled strongly of alcohol and refused repeated orders to back off. Wakeland said he then released his grip on the woman and performed a “takedown” maneuver on the man which put him on the ground on his back.
“When (he) went down to the ground, I felt his hand grab my duty firearm as it was in its holster,” said Wakeland. “I yelled ‘Get off my gun!’ I then observed officers deploy a Taser toward his midsection, which quickly ended his resistant behavior.”
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Monday night with bail set at $25,000, which means he must post $2,500 to bond out.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.