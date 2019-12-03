Police: Decatur man arrested after selling synthetic cannabis

DECATUR — A Decatur drug dealer in synthetic cannabis was arrested Monday afternoon after police say they caught him selling the drug from a car parked in the 300 block of North Witt Street.
The 49-year-old man had been under observation and a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers watched him selling drugs from the front passenger seat. A police dog alerted to the presence of drugs and the man is quoted as telling police, “There’s Spice in there and that’s it.” Spice is the name of a form of synthetic cannabis, the affidavit explained.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer Timothy Wisniewski said police seized more than eight ounces of the drug packed in 37 bags with 10 empty plastic bags tucked into the front passenger door pocket.
“Through my police training and experience I know this style of bag is commonly used to package illegal drugs for street-level sale,” Wisniewski said. “... I know the amount of suspected synthetic cannabis was much more than a typical user amount and is more consistent with street-level narcotic sales.”
The man was booked on preliminary charge of the delivery of a look-a-like drug substance; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of posting bail set at $10,000; prosecutors had asked for $30,000.
