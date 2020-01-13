Police: Decatur man arrested after stabbing woman twice while she held baby

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who stabbed a woman twice in the chest with a kitchen knife — inflicting the wounds as she held her 1-year-old son in her left arm — has been jailed on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Terrence L. Calhoun, 22, was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday and also booked on preliminary charges of endangering the life/health of a child, aggravated domestic battery and resisting/obstructing police. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the woman had been arguing with him in her apartment in the 500 block of West Decatur Street with her daughter, 3, and baby son present. “She states Calhoun punched her twice in the stomach with a closed fist,” said Police Officer Tyler Nottingham, writing in the affidavit. “He stated something to the effect of ‘If I can’t have you, no one can.’”

Nottingham said a struggle ensued between the two before she grabbed her son and fled out to the stairwell to call police, pursued by Calhoun. “Calhoun shoved (her) backwards against the wall and stabbed her twice with a kitchen knife: once in the area of her right rib cage and once in the lower left torso,” added Nottingham. “She later stated that based on Calhoun’s statements and actions, it was clear he was attempting to kill her.”