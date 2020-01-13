You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Decatur man arrested after stabbing woman twice while she held baby
0 comments
alert

Police: Decatur man arrested after stabbing woman twice while she held baby

{{featured_button_text}}
Terrence L.Calhoun

Terrence L. Calhoun

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who stabbed a woman twice in the chest with a kitchen knife — inflicting the wounds as she held her 1-year-old son in her left arm — has been jailed on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Terrence L. Calhoun, 22, was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday and also booked on preliminary charges of endangering the life/health of a child, aggravated domestic battery and resisting/obstructing police. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the woman had been arguing with him in her apartment in the 500 block of West Decatur Street with her daughter, 3, and baby son present. “She states Calhoun punched her twice in the stomach with a closed fist,” said Police Officer Tyler Nottingham, writing in the affidavit. “He stated something to the effect of ‘If I can’t have you, no one can.’”

Nottingham said a struggle ensued between the two before she grabbed her son and fled out to the stairwell to call police, pursued by Calhoun. “Calhoun shoved (her) backwards against the wall and stabbed her twice with a kitchen knife: once in the area of her right rib cage and once in the lower left torso,” added Nottingham. “She later stated that based on Calhoun’s statements and actions, it was clear he was attempting to kill her.”

He said the stabbing attack was seen by a 25-year-old female witness who then managed to pick up the baby in order to try and protect him, and she also seized the knife after Calhoun dropped it.

“As (the witness) did this, she observed Calhoun grab (the victim) by the leg and drag her down the stairs to the next landing," said Nottingham. Calhoun is then described as fleeing after other residents of the apartment building stepped in to stop the assault.

Police later found Calhoun in the 800 block of West Macon Street and said he was caught and arrested after trying to flee. Questioned later, Nottingham said he told officers: “‘I didn’t mean to do it. I just blacked out.’ He would not elaborate on what he did not mean to do.”

The victim was later treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital where she was found to have two 1-inch-wide stab wounds that a doctor told police were not life-threatening.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday night showed Calhoun is being held without bond.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News